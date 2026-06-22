Wall Street Starts the Week Mixed

After a long three-day weekend, with Friday a U.S. holiday, New York indexes are moving in different directions.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/22/2026 at 11:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 5 p.m., the Dow Jones is up 0.25%, the Nasdaq 100 is down 0.43%, and the S&P 500 is off 0.44%.



On U.S.-Iran negotiations, the first round of talks ended with progress. According to Pakistani and Qatari mediators, negotiators agreed on mechanisms to halt clashes in Lebanon and secure the Strait of Hormuz.



Technical talks are set to continue all week in Switzerland. In addition, the Islamic Republic has agreed to invite IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspectors back into the country, according to J.D. Vance, the U.S. vice president. In another sign of easing, the United States today suspended, through August 21, its sanctions targeting Iranian oil under the memorandum of understanding signed with Tehran.



Oil prices are sharply lower. In New York, WTI is down 3.98% at $74.56, and in London, North Sea Brent is off 4.47% at $77.85.



On the macro front, the session is light on major data. Investors will have far more statistics to watch starting tomorrow, including preliminary June readings for the services PMI and the manufacturing PMI.



In currencies, the dollar is ticking slightly higher against the single currency (+0.13%), trading at €0.8735.



In stocks, in line with rumors that surfaced late last week, Abbvie (+6.07%) and Apogee Therapeutics (+46.83%) announced they have reached a definitive agreement for Abbvie to acquire Apogee in a deal valuing total equity at about $10.9bn, or $135.11 per share.



SpaceX (-9.44%) said Monday it plans to place its first senior bond offering with institutional investors, without specifying how much it hopes to raise. In a filing with the SEC, the U.S. securities regulator, the commercial space-launch and satellite-connectivity specialist said it intends to use the proceeds of the inaugural offering to refinance an existing bridge loan and for general corporate purposes. The deal, expected to total $20bn according to market professionals, comes just 10 days after the Texas group's successful IPO, which raised about $75bn.



Tesla is up 1.13% after a Jefferies note. The analysts maintained their Hold rating but raised their price target to $375 from $350. They also cite the possibility of a merger with SpaceX.