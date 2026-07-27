A pause in the war with Iran has pulled oil back from $100 a barrel just as the United States enters one of the busiest market weeks of the year. The Federal Reserve will decide on interest rates Wednesday, the government will publish its first estimate of second-quarter GDP, and roughly one-third of the S&P 500 will report earnings. The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet, because apparently the calendar had a little space left.

The immediate relief comes from the Middle East. The United States paused strikes against Iran over the weekend after 13 consecutive nights of attacks, saying it wanted to give diplomacy more room. Tehran indicated that it would stop its own attacks as long as Washington did the same.

Brent crude, which had climbed above $100, fell to around $89 early Monday. The size of the move reflects more than cautious optimism about diplomacy. There have also been reports that the United States is running low on some munitions, while the political and economic pain caused by triple-digit oil may be concentrating minds in Washington. Few things sharpen diplomatic instincts quite like gasoline prices approaching an election-year problem.

Still, this is a pause with several footnotes. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains depressed, and the Houthis have attacked Saudi oil facilities along the Red Sea, threatening another route crucial to global energy supplies. Ukraine has also struck energy infrastructure near the Caspian Sea. The oil market has moved away from its most alarming scenario, but supply risks have hardly disappeared.

The drop in crude should nevertheless provide some relief for the Federal Reserve. Policymakers meet Wednesday after several weeks in which the conflict's inflationary consequences increasingly overshadowed encouraging U.S. price data for June. Markets still see at least a one-in-four chance of a rate increase this week, with some measures placing it closer to one in three. Investors also expect at least a quarter-point of tightening before the end of the year.

Kevin Warsh has offered limited guidance since becoming Fed chair, leaving markets unusually uncertain about how he will balance moderating inflation against the risk of a longer-lasting energy shock. Lower oil prices reduce the pressure, but they do not erase it. The Fed must decide whether the recent surge will prove temporary or begin feeding into transportation costs, consumer prices and inflation expectations.

The timing of the economic data will not make that task any easier. The first estimate of second-quarter U.S. GDP is due this week, offering a broader view of how the economy performed before the latest oil shock. The personal-consumption-expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, arrives the day after its decision. Policymakers must therefore make their call just before receiving one of the figures most likely to influence it.

Monday brings June durable-goods orders, which are expected to rise 1.8% after falling 4.5% in May. The Dallas Fed's manufacturing survey will follow, while Treasury auctions of two-year and five-year notes will test demand for U.S. government debt at a moment when the outlook for rates remains unusually unsettled.

In addition, the Bank of Japan meets as renewed weakness in the yen raises concerns about imported inflation. The Bank of England will announce its decision just as a new British prime minister takes office. European economies will publish second-quarter GDP figures Thursday and July inflation data Friday, giving investors a clearer picture of whether the region is merely sluggish or finding more inventive ways to disappoint.

The corporate calendar is equally crowded. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Qualcomm are among the major U.S. companies reporting, alongside Boeing, Coca-Cola, Visa, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, AbbVie, Starbucks, Lam Research, Arm and Seagate. In Europe, results are due from AstraZeneca, LVMH, Hermès, L'Oréal, Air Liquide, Schneider Electric, UBS and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The broad question is whether corporate profits can justify valuations after a strong first half of the year. Most companies will probably beat forecasts, as they often do. Investors will focus on the quality of those earnings, the outlook for consumer demand and the effect of higher energy and financing costs on margins.

Technology spending will remain part of that discussion, but it is no longer the whole market story. Alphabet's shares fell last week despite an earnings beat because its heavy investment produced negative cash flow. Microsoft, Amazon and Meta will face similar questions about how quickly their spending can generate adequate returns.

The financing arrangements behind the boom are also attracting scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia is discussing a backstop of roughly $250 billion for OpenAI as part of a data-center project. Such an arrangement would illustrate how the sector's largest companies increasingly act as suppliers, customers and financiers to one another. The money is real, but tracing where the risk ultimately sits is becoming a specialized hobby.

In Asia, memory-chip maker CXMT surged almost 500% in its Shanghai debut after raising about $8.6 billion in Asia's largest initial public offering of the year. The jump gave the company a valuation of more than half a trillion dollars and briefly made it China's most valuable listed company, ahead of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

That valuation deserves some caution. Only 6.73% of CXMT's enlarged share capital was available for trading, with most shares locked up. The tiny float amplified both demand and price swings. Even so, the debut is strategically important. With Washington restricting China's access to advanced chips, CXMT is expected to play a central role in Beijing's effort to build an independent semiconductor industry.

For today's U.S. session, lower oil prices are setting the tone. Dow futures rose about 1%, S&P 500 futures gained roughly 0.8%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed around 1.3%. Asian markets also advanced.

Airlines and cruise operators were among the main beneficiaries. United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival rose before the bell as investors recalculated their fuel costs. Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum fell alongside crude. Microsoft, Amazon and Meta gained more than 1%.

The geopolitical backdrop remains crowded. Donald Trump says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany; in the United Kingdom, the CBI Distributive Trades; in the United States, Durable Goods Orders and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index; in Canada, the BoC Market Participants Survey. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.185

: 101.185 Gold : 4,094

: 4,094 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 93.1 ( WTI ) 83.22

: 93.1 ( ) 83.22 United States 10 years : 4.63%

: 4.63% BITCOIN: 65,082

In corporate news:

Broadcom and Samsung Electronics expand their AI semiconductor partnership through 2030.

Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit over 5G patents licence.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives acquires control of Italian medtech firm Numantec.

Oracle lands up to USD 7 billion from the Pentagon to consolidate its software licenses into a single contract.

Nvidia could provide OpenAI with a $250 billion guarantee for a data center site, according to the WSJ.

SpaceX is launching its 13th Starship test flight and deploying its first next-generation Starlink satellites.

Meta is backing away from its commitment to renewable energy.

Qualcomm is forecasting a double-digit price increase for its smartphone chips.

Abbott has secured the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit related to the 2022 infant formula recall.

Waymo is considering ending its partnership with Uber, according to the Financial Times.

Devon Energy is considering selling assets in the Eagle Ford and Powder River basins for $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Microchip Technology is acquiring Hailo to strengthen its artificial intelligence offerings.

Today's key earnings reports: Welltower, Cadence Design Systems, Baker Hughes Company, Nucor.

Analyst Recommendations: