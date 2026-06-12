The market entered Friday with two reasons to believe again: a possible U.S.-Iran peace deal that could cool oil prices, and SpaceX's record-breaking debut testing how much appetite investors still have for giant future-facing bets.

Investors are growing more hopeful that a peace deal between the United States and Iran could be close. The possible agreement would reportedly include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of U.S. oil sanctions.

By early Friday, the mood had shifted. Dow futures were up around 0.5%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were 0.3% and 0.1% higher, respectively. Oil prices fell sharply, with Brent and WTI both down more than 3%. Brent dropped below $90 a barrel, a level that carried psychological weight. Lower oil prices helped investors rethink the inflation threat and, by extension, the path of the Federal Reserve.

Investors remain prudent, trying to decide whether this is a real turning point or just another optimistic headline with a short shelf life. Donald Trump said planned strikes on Iran had been canceled and that the final points of a deal had been approved by the parties involved. Reports suggested an agreement could be signed within days, possibly as early as this weekend or next week. Tehran, however, appeared more cautious, saying a final decision was still pending.

A reopened Strait of Hormuz would remove a major threat from oil markets and take pressure off global inflation. It would also calm fears that the Middle East conflict could spill further into trade, energy, and financial markets. But markets have been burned before by diplomacy that looked almost finished until it wasn't.

Still, the timing could hardly be better for investors. Friday is also the expected stock-market debut of SpaceX, the largest IPO ever by valuation and capital raised. Shares were priced at $135, valuing the company around $1.77 trillion and raising roughly $75 billion. If trading goes as some expect, SpaceX could quickly rank among the biggest listed companies in the United States. That is extraordinary.

SpaceX is arriving as a symbol: rockets, satellites, artificial intelligence, internet infrastructure, Elon Musk, and the promise of future industries that sound expensive because they are. Only a small portion of shares, around 3% to 4%, is expected to be available for trading, which could amplify the initial move. Scarcity has a way of turning investor judgment into appetite.

There will almost certainly be huge excitement. There may also be huge volatility. Some analysts are already warning that SpaceX's fundamentals are not as clean as the enthusiasm around the company. The business reportedly posted more than $4 billion in annual losses last year, and several of its technology and AI-related segments are still unprofitable. That does not mean the company is a bad investment, but it does mean the stock could trade more on belief than on near-term earnings.

The debut is also affecting the rest of the market. Some analysts believe investors have been trimming positions in high-flying AI and technology names to free up cash for SpaceX. That may help explain recent weakness in parts of the Nasdaq and even bitcoin. Semiconductor stocks bounced sharply Thursday after a rough stretch, but the broader technology rally remains under inspection. The Nasdaq 100 recently fell into correction territory, and the S&P 500 is still about 3% below its last record high.

Adobe's results show why the AI trade is more complicated than the market sometimes wants to admit. The company reported better fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue and raised guidance, but its shares fell in premarket trading after news that its finance chief was stepping down and after investors focused on the pressure AI could place on its business model. Adobe is leaning into freemium AI offerings to expand its user base, but that strategy may come at the cost of short-term recurring revenue growth. In other words, even strong software companies are now being asked the same uncomfortable question: will AI help you, hurt you, or force you to explain yourself every quarter?

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in the United Kingdom, the 3-month average GDP, monthly industrial production, monthly manufacturing production, non-EU goods trade balance, monthly GDP, and goods trade balance; In the United States, the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.817

: 99.817 Gold : $4,195

: $4,195 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $88.48 ( WTI ) $85.54

: $88.48 ( ) $85.54 United States 10 years : 4.45%

: 4.45% BITCOIN: $63,372

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