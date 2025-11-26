Wallix announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Malizen, a Brittany-based start-up specializing in cybersecurity data analysis through artificial intelligence (AI), based on an enterprise value of EUR1.6 million.

Located in Rennes, at the heart of an excellence hub where Wallix already operates an R&D center, Malizen was founded by Christopher Humphries, who holds a PhD in cybersecurity, following research conducted at the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology (Inria).

This young company has focused on analyzing user behavior, aiming to enable organizations to detect and anticipate threats proactively.

In a press release, Wallix explained that this acquisition is part of its accelerated roadmap in AI and its strategy to enhance its offering by adding a new technology that will enrich its software suite starting in 2026.

The deal will notably strengthen Wallix's capabilities in agentic factors--anticipating non-human risks--which is expected to represent a market potential of around $8 billion by 2030, compared to $1.8 billion in 2025.

Specifically, the transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Malizen's share capital, based on an enterprise value of EUR1.6 million, including EUR0.2 million.

The transaction is set to be executed primarily through a share contribution, with no dilutive effect, meaning all Malizen shareholders will become Wallix shareholders.

As of June 30, 2025, Wallix reported cash reserves of EUR9.4 million and financial debt of EUR8.1 million.

The acquisition was well received on the Paris stock market, where Wallix shares rose by 4.7% on Tuesday mid-morning.

"This small, intelligently financed, and non-dilutive operation should ultimately expand the group's addressable market and multiply its growth potential, while saving valuable time in the short term, both in development (a gain of 12 to 18 months by our estimates) and in recruiting an equivalent team of experts," noted analysts from TPICAP Midcap.