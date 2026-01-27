Wallix Launches a New Product
Wallix has announced the launch of Wallix One Console, a unified solution designed to manage and oversee all of the company's cybersecurity solutions from a single interface.
Published on 01/27/2026 at 03:13 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
The company's product enables the centralization of digital access and identity governance. It addresses a strong demand from organizations and businesses by reducing operational complexity, controlling costs, and improving IT team efficiency, while simultaneously strengthening their level of security and resilience.
According to internal analyses, centralizing operations can reduce administration workload by up to 14%, representing nearly two months of work saved per administrator each year.