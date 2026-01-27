Wallix Launches a New Product

Wallix has announced the launch of Wallix One Console, a unified solution designed to manage and oversee all of the company's cybersecurity solutions from a single interface.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/27/2026 at 03:13 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The cybersecurity software publisher and European leader in privileged access management is taking a new step forward in simplifying and industrializing cybersecurity policies.



The company's product enables the centralization of digital access and identity governance. It addresses a strong demand from organizations and businesses by reducing operational complexity, controlling costs, and improving IT team efficiency, while simultaneously strengthening their level of security and resilience.



According to internal analyses, centralizing operations can reduce administration workload by up to 14%, representing nearly two months of work saved per administrator each year.