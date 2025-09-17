Bank of America maintains its "buy" recommendation on Walmart shares, while raising its target price for them to $125, following investor meetings at the headquarters of the world's leading retailer.



We remain optimistic about Walmart's prospects, both in terms of revenue and earnings, the broker said after meeting with top management.



BofA highlights opportunities for the group in "agent-based" e-commerce (AI), an area in which it is well-positioned to be a leader, as well as continued improvements in omnichannel capabilities.