In its quarterly report, Walmart announced that it is slightly raising its adjusted EPS target range for the current fiscal year to between $2.52 and $2.62, up from its initial estimate of $2.50-$2.60.



At constant exchange rates, the world's largest retailer confirmed that it expects adjusted operating profit to grow by 3.5% to 5.5%, while raising its sales growth forecast range to 3.75%-4.75% (from 3%-4%).



Walmart reported Q2 adjusted EPS that is up 1.5% to $0.68, with an adjusted operating profit that is pretty flat at $8bn, excluding currency effects, and a gross margin of 24.5%.



At $177.4bn, sales increased 4.8% (+5.6% at constant currencies), including a 4.6% increase in comparable sales excluding fuel for Walmart US, boosted by online sales growth of around 4.2 points.