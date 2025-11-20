Walmart has eported solid quarterly results and raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance for the second time. The retailer now expects revenue growth of 4.8% to 5.1%, up from 3.75% to 4.75% previously. Adjusted EPS is forecast between $2.58 and $2.63, slightly up from its previous range. This performance is powered by stronger e-commerce, the rise of rapid-delivery services, and rising shopper activity across all revenue categories.

In Q3 ended Oct. 31, revenue reached $179.5bn, topping market expectations. Net income stood at $6.14bn, compared with $4.58bn a year earlier. US same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 4.5%, while online sales jumped 28% in the country. Advertising revenue, supported by the acquisition of Vizio, grew by 53%, while Walmart Connect rose 33%. These results contrast with those of other US retailers like Target and Home Depot, which actually trimmed their outlooks.

The accelerated delivery strategy from stores, with one-third of orders delivered in under three hours, generated 70% y-o-y growth. Walmart says it is gaining market share, including amongst higher-income households, which are drawn by service quality and store modernization. The release comes as Doug McMillon is getting ready to leave in February 2026, who is set to be succeeded by John Furner. Walmart also announced its plan to move its listing to the Nasdaq, which is scheduled for December 9. Finally, the group is in talks to acquire the Israeli start-up R&A Data, specializing in fraud prevention on marketplaces.