Walmart crossed the $1 trillion market capitalisation threshold on Tuesday, buoyed by the steady rise of its digital operations and new, highly profitable growth drivers. The achievement propels the retail giant into a select circle of US companies that is largely dominated by technology groups. Walmart shares are up over 24% over the past year and 11% YTD, versus respective gains of 16% and 2% for the S&P 500.
The momentum reflects a strategic transformation that has been underway for several years. Beyond its physical stores, Walmart is betting on higher-margin segments such as its online marketplace and advertising services. Inspired by Amazon's model, the group has built a genuine digital ecosystem designed to attract new consumers and improve profitability. By recently joining the Nasdaq 100, Walmart has confirmed its repositioning toward the digital economy and its ambition to rank amongst the technology leaders.
Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (81.9%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2025, through the following names: Wal-Mart (83.7% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,615 outlets, of which 3,559 supermarkets, 355 discount outlets, and 691 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (16.3%; 600 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States);
- international distribution (18.1%): 5,566 points of sales located in Mexico, Central America, China, Africa, Canada, Chile and India.
