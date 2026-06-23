Walmart strengthens its supply of decarbonized electricity with Constellation

Constellation Energy and Walmart announced they have signed a long-term supply agreement for decarbonized nuclear electricity produced at the Dresden Clean Energy Center site in Illinois.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 09:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The deal covers about 176 MW of wholesale supply capacity, including 30 MW from an increase in the plant's output capacity enabled by efficiency upgrades.



Walmart will purchase the electricity, the associated environmental attributes, and generation capacity over two 15-year periods starting in 2029 and 2030, respectively.



According to the two companies, the agreement will help support nuclear generation in the region while financing projects to optimize existing reactors, without building new facilities. Walmart also believes the partnership will help it increase its use of low-carbon energy while strengthening local energy infrastructure.