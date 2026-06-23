The deal covers about 176 MW of wholesale supply capacity, including 30 MW from an increase in the plant's output capacity enabled by efficiency upgrades.
Walmart will purchase the electricity, the associated environmental attributes, and generation capacity over two 15-year periods starting in 2029 and 2030, respectively.
According to the two companies, the agreement will help support nuclear generation in the region while financing projects to optimize existing reactors, without building new facilities. Walmart also believes the partnership will help it increase its use of low-carbon energy while strengthening local energy infrastructure.
Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (81.9%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2025, through the following names: Wal-Mart (83.7% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,615 outlets, of which 3,559 supermarkets, 355 discount outlets, and 691 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (16.3%; 600 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States);
- international distribution (18.1%): 5,566 points of sales located in Mexico, Central America, China, Africa, Canada, Chile and India.
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