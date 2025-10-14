On Tuesday,Walmart announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI that will enable consumers to purchase products directly from ChatGPT. This initiative marks a major evolution in online commerce, where generative artificial intelligence is becoming a purchasing channel in its own right. The retailer intends to capitalize on the growing role of conversational assistants in purchasing behavior, which are increasingly used to search for gift ideas, compare offers, or obtain personalized recommendations.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon presented this collaboration as a break with the traditional online search model. He promises a "personalized, contextual, and multimedia" experience, tailored to a more fluid and interactive shopping experience. OpenAI had already launched its "Instant Checkout" feature at the end of September, allowing users to make quick purchases from ChatGPT for products from Etsy, and planned to integrate over one million Shopify merchants. The agreement with Walmart significantly expands this large-scale system.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed, but OpenAI plans to charge companies for each transaction made through its assistant. For Walmart, this collaboration complements the development of its own smart shopping assistant, Sparky, already featured in its mobile app. The combination of the two technologies illustrates the convergence between traditional retail and artificial intelligence, as conversational commerce emerges as a new frontier in e-commerce.





