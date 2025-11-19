Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire R&A Data, an Israeli startup founded in 2022 by two former intelligence officers, Noam Rabinovich and Raz Abramov. Specializing in detecting counterfeits and scams on online marketplaces, the startup has already been collaborating with Walmart since 2024 via an AI-powered software capable of analyzing millions of references to identify fraudulent or non-compliant products. Integrating this technology into the American giant would constitute a strategic reinforcement of its e-commerce platform, which is experiencing strong growth (+25% in the United States in the last quarter).

This move comes as John Furner, current president of Walmart US, is set to take the group's helm in 2026, in a context of accelerated marketplace growth amid heightened competitive pressure, notably from Amazon. It also echoes a recent CNBC investigation highlighting significant gaps on Walmart Marketplace, including the presence of fraudulent third-party sellers and counterfeit products, particularly in cosmetics and dietary supplements categories. The group had then stated its intention to strengthen its monitoring measures to ensure consumer safety.

Largely unheard of by the general public, R&A Data offers proprietary AI-based technology and positions itself as a discreet but highly specialized player. Its now-inactive website promised reliable protection at scale, with no new registrations possible before 2025. The founders of R&A Data previously co-founded EverC, another company active in platform cybersecurity. Their new company could play a key role in Walmart's strategy to secure the surge of third-party offerings on its marketplace, by combining rigorous initial filtering with ongoing surveillance of products put up for sale.