Warner Bros Discovery has reported net income of $1.58bn for Q2 2025, compared to a loss of $10bn a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA up 9% to $1.95bn.



The group explained that this increase in adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to growth in the streaming and studios segments, partially offset by a decline in the global linear networks segment.



At $9.81bn, revenues increased by 1%, with distribution revenues stagnating, advertising revenues contracting by 9%, but content revenues increasing by 17%.