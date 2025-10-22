Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected three takeover bids from Paramount Skydance, the latest valuing the stock at less than $24, including 80% in cash, according to information reported by CNBC on Wednesday. These proposals come as WBD confirmed it has received several unsolicited expressions of interest, prompting the company to expand its strategic review. At the same time, it is continuing with its plan to split into two listed entities, separating its streaming and studio activities (including HBO Max) from those of international television channels such as CNN and TNT Sports.

The repeated rejection of these offers suggests that management, led by CEO David Zaslav, considers the proposals to be below the group's real value, particularly in a context of revaluation of content and distribution assets. Other major players, including Netflix and Comcast, are also reportedly interested, according to CNBC. WBD shares rose 2% after the close on Tuesday, and are up almost 1.5% today, buoyed by speculation about a possible takeover and anticipation of a strategic refocusing of its activities. Netflix and Comcast are recurring names on the list of interested parties.