Warner Bros Discovery share are up about 10%, hailed for its board's announcement that, while continuing to move forward with the previously announced separation of Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, it has begun a review of strategic alternatives.



The purpose of this strategic review is to maximize shareholder value in light of the unsolicited interest the board has received from several parties for the entire group and Warner Bros.



As part of this process, the board will evaluate, among other things, the continuation of the planned separation through to its completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire group, or separate transactions for Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global.



As part of the review, Warner Bros Discovery will also consider an 'alternative separation structure that would allow for a merger of Warner Bros. and a spin-off of Discovery Global to its shareholders'.



There is no deadline or definitive timeline for the completion of the strategic alternatives review process. Other than the separation transaction already underway, there is no assurance that this process will result in a transaction or any other outcome.