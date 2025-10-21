Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its strategic review to all of its businesses, including a possible sale, after receiving several expressions of interest from potential buyers. The announcement sent its shares up nearly 8% in pre-market trading on Wall Street. The group, already engaged in a process of splitting its streaming and studio activities on one side and its international channels on the other, is now considering all options to maximize the value of its assets.

CEO David Zaslav said that the reorganization was aimed at better positioning the company for changes in the media industry, marked by consolidation and increasing pressure on content platforms. According to market sources, Warner Bros. Discovery has been approached by the new entity created by the merger between Paramount and Skydance. This openness to a sale reflects the growing interest in its portfolio, particularly around strong brands such as HBO, CNN, and Discovery Channel, at a time when the restructuring of the global entertainment offering is accelerating.