Warner Bros. Discovery plans to announce its future strategy in mid-December in response to several unsolicited takeover bids, including one from Paramount Skydance. The company, led by David Zaslav, is considering several scenarios: asset sales, a split into two listed entities, or a complete sale. Paramount, which has been particularly active, has submitted three proposals, the latest valuing WBD at $23.50 per share, an 87% premium on the September 10 share price. All have been rejected, but Paramount continues to defend its offer as more advantageous than a breakup plan.

In a letter dated October 13, David Ellison (CEO of Paramount Skydance) estimates that even under optimistic assumptions, the proposed split would not achieve an equivalent valuation. A public offensive cannot be ruled out: Paramount could launch a hostile takeover bid if WBD management continues to refuse to enter into formal negotiations. Active support from Larry Ellison would guarantee financing, while only 20% of long-term shareholders would be needed to call a special meeting, potentially paving the way for a change in governance.

At the same time, WBD is also attracting interest from Netflix and Comcast, particularly for its studio and streaming activities. Comcast, which could merge NBCUniversal with Warner Bros. after its own split, is positioning itself as a complementary player. But the political climate could work in Paramount's favor, with President Donald Trump showing marked hostility toward Comcast and favorable support for Ellison.

The spin-off, which is scheduled for April 2026, would divide WBD into two entities: Warner Bros. (film and HBO Max) and Discovery Global (linear channels). While Warner is highly coveted, Discovery remains vulnerable, affected by declining advertising revenues. By the end of December, WBD will have to convince its shareholders that its strategy generates more value than Paramount's offer, in a context of fierce competition and a reshaping of the audiovisual landscape.