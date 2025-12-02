Published for Thanksgiving, Warren Buffett's final message to his shareholders reads like anything but a routine note. At 95, the Oracle of Omaha announces his retirement, passing the baton to his successor, organizing the distribution of his fortune… but above all, he offers a lucid lesson on luck, merit, responsibility… and what it truly means to succeed in life.

Behind the engaging anecdotes about his childhood and the figures who shaped his path lies a genuine moral testament addressed to those who hold his shares, but more broadly to anyone seeking to understand what makes a successful life (with or without billions).

A massive philanthropic gesture to open the ball

The letter opens with a spectacularly, yet now coherent with the man: Warren Buffett converted 1,800 Berkshire Hathaway A shares into 2.7 million B shares, which were immediately donated to four family foundations. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation receives the largest portion, while his children's three foundations are endowed with equal shares of the remainder.

This move is part of a long-term logic: Buffett has long announced that he would give away most of his fortune to philanthropic causes. At this stage, it is no longer merely charity, but consistency with his worldview: when one has benefited from extraordinary luck, doing nothing to give back would be a moral failing.

In parallel, he announces that he will stop writing Berkshire's annual report and monopolizing the speech at the annual meeting. Greg Abel, designated years ago as his operational heir, will officially become Berkshire's chief at the end of the year. Buffett, meanwhile, will continue to speak once a year, at Thanksgiving, as a kind of elder statesman who does not completely quit the stage, but who finally agrees to step back.

The Oracle of Omaha or the tale of a man who drew the right numbers

Buffett then takes a personal, almost intimate turn. He recounts an appendectomy operation that nearly went wrong in 1938, his early years in Omaha, his successive encounters with those who would become partners, friends, or key Berkshire leaders. The episode invites smiles, but it is no trivial matter: through these memories, Buffett sets the central backdrop for his reflection.

Essentially, he explains that he is amongst those who drew a winning ticket in the great lottery of birth. Being born in 1930, in the United States, in good health, a man, white, into a relatively stable environment: he stresses that this starting bundle gave him a gigantic head start that others, equally deserving, never had.

He does not deny effort, nor work, nor courage, nor risk-taking. He simply recalls a truth that many very wealthy people prefer to gloss over: it is infinitely easier to display merit when you begin the race in front. His message is brutal for egos, but clear for analysis: the merit of winners is often overrated, while that of losers is almost always undervalued.

For him, from this awareness flows the idea of responsibility. If the distribution of talents and circumstances is arbitrary, those who benefited from particularly favorable conditions cannot simply enjoy their good fortune in silence: in his view, they have a moral duty to those who did not have this chance.

Philanthropy as a partial remedy to the injustice of birth

This lucidity about the fundamental injustice of luck leads Buffett to a practical conclusion: give back, and as much as possible. Hence this methodical strategy of transferring wealth to foundations, with his children in charge, free to adapt their actions to the evolving world, needs and tax framework.

It is not an attempt to govern from beyond the grave via rigid clauses carved in stone. Instead Buffett explains that he renounces this posthumous control fantasy. His children, already experienced and well-versed in philanthropic management, will be tasked with doing a bit better than what the state and traditional philanthropy do. No grand messianic plan, but a simple requirement: seriously do the work, with common sense and integrity.

One may judge the arrangement insufficient in view of systemic inequalities, but one cannot ignore the coherence between the diagnosis (luck is unequally distributed) and the response (use that luck to reduce, marginally, the most unbearable gaps).

A message for those who will never have his fortune

One of the most powerful passages of the letter is not addressed to billionaires, but precisely to those who will never reach his wealth. Buffett writes: greatness does not come from the size of one's bank balance, or the number of press clippings, or the reach of political power. It arises from the ability to help someone, in very diverse forms, at moments that may seem modest but which are decisively human.

He reminds us that kindness costs nothing, but it has no price and sets the golden rule - treating others as one would like to be treated - as a universal compass, regardless of any religious belief. The message is all the more powerful coming from someone who spent his life counting dollars with surgical precision: in the end, the most important value is not in the balance sheet, but in how one treats others.

Berkshire, succession and lucidity as a competitive advantage

On the business front, Buffett reiterates his absolute confidence in Greg Abel, presenting him as someone more knowledgeable than he is about many Berkshire operational details, especially in insurance. He warns, however, about a risk that boards often underestimate: the cognitive decline of leaders. He acknowledges his own delays in reacting in some cases, and urges directors to stay vigilant.

He also jokes about transparency mechanisms regarding compensation, which have mainly produced, in his view, an escalatory effect by envy: each executive compares himself to peers, consultants never advise reductions and the dynamic rarely leads to moderation.

As for Berkshire, he remains realistic: at this size, the group can no longer expect spectacular gains, but it has a solid portfolio of businesses, a few standout assets, and a shareholder culture above average. Shareholders must accept volatility, including temporary drops of 50% in the stock, but Buffett emphasizes that America, over the long run, has always rebounded - and Berkshire with it.

Here again, we find that lucidity that served him his whole life: no triumphalism, no defeatism, just a cool reading of magnitudes and the forces at play.

A life lesson from an investor, but above all a life lesson

Ultimately, Warren Buffett's final letter is less a financial document than a moral tract applied to life. It portrays a man who, after 95 years, believes he has improved in the latter part of his life, admits his mistakes, refuses to lie about his own luck, organizes his succession rationally, and recalls a few simple principles for living a decent life.

For the investor, there are obviously lessons: be lucid about your starting position, about the nature of luck, about the limits of size, about human fragility, and about governance. But for the individual, the message is even more direct: choose your role models carefully, strive to improve, ask yourself what your obituary would say if it appeared tomorrow and live in a way that would deserve someone to write it differently.

Warren Buffett will probably be remembered in history as the best allocator of capital of the modern era. His latest letter shows that he has also tried, albeit imperfectly, to be a good allocator of something beyond capital: the luck received at the start, kindness, time - and the influence he possessed.

He concludes: "Choose your heroes very carefully and then emulate them. You will never be perfect, but you can always be better".

Happy retirement, Mr. Buffett. And a long life, we hope, to your moral legacy.