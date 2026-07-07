American households are sending an uncomfortable signal to the Federal Reserve. According to the New York Fed's June survey, median one-year inflation expectations rose by 0.2% to 3.7%, their highest level since September 2023. 3-year expectations also increased by 0.2 point to 3.3%, a peak since June 2022, while the five-year horizon held steady at 3.0%.

This rebound is all the more awkward for Kevin Warsh because it is not coming solely from a gasoline shock. On the contrary, households now expect fuel prices to rise by just 1.5%, the lowest level since August 2022. The message is therefore more troubling because, despite the expected easing in energy, consumers continue to see inflation as persistent across the economy.



The survey is also a concern for the Fed because it is not accompanied by a clear weakening in the labor market. The average reported probability of losing one's job over the next 12 months slipped to 14.1%, while the probability of finding a job rose to 44.9%.



That mix is tricky for markets, with inflation expectations firming again, households still relatively confident about employment, and a Fed increasingly eager to reaffirm its 2% target. A monetary status quo remains possible in the near term, but the bar for further rate hikes has just fallen.