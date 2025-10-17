US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to speak by phone with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday, a senior Trump administration official confirmed to CNBC. The call, the details of which have not been specified, comes after a week of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, marked by new tariff threats and cross-border export restrictions.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% surcharge on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's measures. However, he acknowledged on Fox Business that this level of taxation was "probably not sustainable," while asserting that China had "forced him to act this way." Trump also said he would meet with President Xi Jinping soon during a planned trip to South Korea.

Scott Bessent, who mentioned a possible visit to Asia on Wednesday during the CNBC Invest in America forum, said he had "a lot of respect" for his Chinese counterpart. This telephone exchange could mark the beginning of a de-escalation, as financial markets and business circles fear a new episode of trade war between the world's two largest economies.