On Monday, the US and Australia signed a major agreement on critical minerals, accompanied by a portfolio of industrial projects valued at $8.5bn. Presented at the White House by Donald Trump and Anthony Albanese, the agreement provides for an initial joint investment of $1bn over the next six months. It aims to strengthen the autonomy of Western supply chains in a sector largely dominated by China, notably targeting the processing of rare earths, which are essential for electronics, weapons and the energy transition.

The agreement is structured around three areas of cooperation, including companies such as Alcoa, and is intended to respond directly to recent restrictions imposed by Beijing on its rare earth exports. In response to this pressure, Washington is threatening to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese products. To date, the United States has only one active mining site, making Australia, with its rich mineral resources, a key strategic partner. This alliance marks a new step in securing critical supplies at the heart of global technological rivalries.