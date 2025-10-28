Markets are exhaling, but not relaxing. U.S. equity futures hovered just above record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a swirl of trade diplomacy, central-bank suspense, and corporate recalibration. The immediate catalyst was a new U.S.-Japan framework on critical minerals, a small but symbolically potent step in the West's economic realignment around supply-chain security. Investors, however, have one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where the Federal Reserve meets amid a month-long government shutdown and fraying economic visibility.

With just one down day in the past seven sessions, US equities have resumed their record-breaking ascent, edging closer to symbolic thresholds: the S&P 500 is within 1.8% of the 7,000 mark, and the Nasdaq 100 requires merely a 0.7% gain to reach 26,000. Even the once-mythical 50,000 milestone for the Dow Jones is now under discussion, although a further 5.1% rally would be required. More immediately, the 48,000 mark is in sight, just a 1% gain away.

The deal between Washington and Tokyo, covering the mining and processing of rare earths and other strategic inputs, underscores how economic policy is now a tool of national resilience. These materials, vital to sectors from semiconductors to defense, have long been dominated by China. In strengthening cooperation with Japan, the U.S. is not just diversifying its sources of supply, it is deepening an alliance that sits at the heart of the Indo-Pacific strategy. Just as President Trump prepares for talks with his Chinese counterpart, the message is that America is rebuilding its industrial footing with allies, not adversaries.

Yet markets are not rallying on geopolitics alone. Investors are wagering heavily that the Federal Reserve, facing slowing momentum and a lack of fresh government data, will pivot from restraint to reassurance. Futures pricing implies near certainty of a 50-basis-point rate cut before year-end. The central bank's two-day meeting, beginning Tuesday, will test whether Jerome Powell's Fed can end its "quantitative tightening" without signaling panic. For now, analysts expect ambiguity. With much official data suspended by the shutdown, the Fed must fly by private indicators: consumer sentiment, home prices, and surveys from regional banks.

This policy limbo has left traders unusually dependent on corporate results. And so far, the private sector has delivered. Nearly 90% of S&P 500 firms reporting have beaten earnings estimates, extending a bull market that has now reached its third anniversary. Tech titans - Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta - will soon reveal whether artificial intelligence can keep justifying trillion-dollar valuations. Their guidance may matter more to markets than Powell's words.

Earnings week has also revealed the corporate bifurcation of the post-pandemic economy. Some firms are riding the twin winds of automation and healthcare resilience: UnitedHealth surged after raising its profit forecast, while UPS leapt nearly 10% on robust global demand. Others are cutting back. Amazon's decision to eliminate 14,000 corporate jobs is emblematic of an industry seeking efficiency after years of expansion. Paramount, too, is joining the ranks of companies pruning payrolls to please investors.

Even so, optimism prevails. PayPal jumped 12% after announcing a partnership with OpenAI, allowing users to make purchases through ChatGPT. It looks like AI is no longer a futuristic promise but a monetized reality. Elsewhere, NextEra Energy's agreement with Google to restart a nuclear facility reflects a broader rebranding of nuclear power.

Meanwhile, oil prices have slipped below $65 a barrel, due to supply overhangs and tentative progress in U.S.-China talks. Gold has retreated, too, as investors unwind safety trades in anticipation of a thaw in trade tensions.

The government shutdown continues. Federal workers' unions are now pressing Congress to end the stalemate, while markets fret over the absence of official data.

Today features a robust line-up of corporate earnings reports (including HSBC, Visa, PayPal and UnitedHealth) serving as an appetiser before a much fuller schedule tomorrow. That includes the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and quarterly results from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

Asian-Pacific markets have not followed Wall Street's bullish lead. They are all trading in negative territory at close or in late sessions. Australia, Japan and Hong Kong were each down by approximately 0.5%. European indices paint a mixed picture.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: new car registrations in the EU27, in the United States, the FHFA House Price Index MoM, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,927

: 98,927 Gold : $3,939.5

: $3,939.5 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $64.17 ( WTI ) $60.59

: $64.17 ( ) $60.59 United States 10 years : 3.98%

: 3.98% BITCOIN: $115,343

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: