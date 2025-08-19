US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that any public investment in Intel would be aimed solely at stabilizing the company, with no obligation for US companies to buy its chips, Reuters reports.



When asked about the possibility of a 10% stake, Bessent said it would be a conversion of subsidies, possibly increased, to support semiconductor production in the US. No details were given on the timing or the exact amount.



The statement comes a day after SoftBank announced a $2bn investment in Intel, which is struggling to regain competitiveness after several years of strategic errors.



The stock jumped nearly 10% on the Nasdaq after the news.