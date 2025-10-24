The US Department of Commerce has denied any ongoing negotiations to acquire stakes in quantum computing companies, contradicting a report in the Wall Street Journal. According to a spokesperson, there are no discussions with companies in the sector such as IonQ, Rigetti Computing, or D-Wave Quantum, contrary to what the newspaper claimed based on sources close to the matter. Despite this denial, the stocks concerned rose sharply on the stock market, with increases of between 5% and 13%.

The Wall Street Journal article raised the possibility that the Trump administration was considering applying to the quantum sector the strategy already used in areas deemed strategic, such as semiconductors and rare earths. In recent years, Washington has acquired 10% of Intel's capital and 15% of MP Materials' capital as part of an industrial policy aimed at strengthening national security. Several officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, advocate an approach in which the state derives direct benefit from the success of companies supported by public funds.

Quantum computing, considered a key technology for the coming decades, is attracting massive investment around the world. Despite global revenues still limited to less than $750m in 2024, the outlook remains promising, particularly for scientific and military applications. Alphabet recently announced a major breakthrough, claiming that its quantum processor had executed an algorithm more than 13,000 times faster than a conventional computer, marking an important milestone in the global race for quantum supremacy.