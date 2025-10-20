Kevin Hassett, chief economic adviser to the White House, said on Monday that the federal government shutdown could be resolved by the end of the week. Despite the lack of a clear agreement in the Senate, he raised the possibility that moderate Democrats could break ranks, allowing a vote in favor of a temporary budget resolution. The current deadlock pits Republicans, who favor maintaining current funding levels, against Democrats, who are demanding the addition of tax credits linked to the Affordable Care Act, which is set to expire.

The adviser suggested that the "No Kings" protests held over the weekend against the Trump presidency influenced the strategy of Democratic lawmakers. He also blamed the stalemate on Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, calling the situation a "Schumer shutdown," a term now widely used by Republicans. According to Hassett, reopening would allow for a resumption of "substantive" negotiations in a more peaceful institutional setting.

At the same time, the White House is threatening to take a harder line. In the absence of an agreement, more coercive measures could be taken to force the opposition to resume talks. Significant cuts have already been made in the administration, particularly within the IRS, and other sectors that had previously been spared, such as airport security and defense, are beginning to feel the effects of the shutdown. Discussions are continuing behind closed doors, under increasing pressure from the public and the business community.