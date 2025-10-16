The United States has announced a broad aid package for Argentina, combining a $20bn swap line and a private investment fund of the same amount for the country's sovereign debt. On Wednesday Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Washington had once again purchased Argentine pesos on the market, a move that is part of this $40bn support program. This plan, led by the Trump administration, aims to stabilize Latin America's third-largest economy and strengthen its financial cooperation with Washington.

Bessent stressed that this measure was not conditional on the results of the October 26 legislative elections, but rather on the continuation of President Javier Milei's economic reforms. Milei enjoys the United States' overt support for his policy of austerity and market liberalization. The Treasury Secretary said that the swap line would be backed by the IMF's special drawing rights held by the US Treasury, while the investment fund, still under consideration, would mobilize banks and sovereign wealth funds to strengthen the liquidity of Argentina's debt.

Bessent added that Washington would not seek to place itself ahead of the IMF or private creditors in the repayment hierarchy, saying it wanted to distance itself from China's financial strategy. The program, whose timetable has yet to be finalized, marks an unprecedented US commitment to Buenos Aires in decades and reflects the White House's desire to consolidate its economic influence in the region.