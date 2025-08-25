This decision comes a few weeks after Donald Trump demanded the resignation of Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, due to his ties with China, which were deemed problematic. It also follows a $2bn investment by SoftBank, seen as a sign of confidence in the group's ability to recover. Federal support should provide some respite for the foundry business, which has been making losses for several quarters now.

Despite this support, Intel still faces major obstacles. Its technology roadmap is considered fragile, and its difficulties in attracting customers for its new factories are weighing on its prospects. The company, which has not generated positive free cash flow since 2021, posted an historic loss of $18.8bn in 2024, its first since 1986.

This acquisition is part of a series of initiatives led by Donald Trump to strengthen US industrial independence. The president has already supported strategic projects in semiconductors and rare earths, notably in partnership with Nvidia and MP Materials, to secure resources deemed critical to the country's technological sovereignty.