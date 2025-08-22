On Thursday the Justice Department announced that it is opening an investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook after a report of mortgage fraud by the Trump administration. The case further politicizes the already tense relationship between the White House and the US central bank.

In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the Justice Department's lawyer called for Cook's immediate dismissal, even though the 1913 law stipulates that a governor can only be removed by the US president. The report was forwarded by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who accuses Cook of declaring two primary residences simultaneously in Michigan and Georgia.

Donald Trump amplified these accusations, demanding Cook's resignation. Cook, who was appointed in 2022 by Joe Biden, has insisted that she will not bow to political pressure and will provide all the necessary documents to clarify her financial situation. The case illustrates Trump's desire to strengthen his influence over the Fed at a time when he is already pushing Jerome Powell to quickly cut rates. It now adds a legal dimension to a highly political confrontation.