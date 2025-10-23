Stock market indices lost ground yesterday, hit by a slight increase in risk aversion, which logically affected favorites such as gold and technology stocks. Caution still prevails this morning after Tesla's results and the White House's firm stance towards China on trade and Russia on geopolitics. Corporate results are multiplying as fast as Donald Trump's AI-generated videos on social media.

Investors have been busy in recent days questioning the most crowded bullish bets of the year, namely gold, AI-related stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It is difficult to be overly dramatic at this stage, as these three asset classes are still (very) much on the rise in 2025. But there is some concern given the speed of certain gains, the valuation levels reached, and doubts about the quality of the fundamentals behind the movement. Western indices fell yesterday, with a few exceptions such as London, where an unexpected stagnation in inflation boosted bets on rate cuts. In Paris, the hopes raised by last week's LVMH results were dashed by the figures from Hermès, L'Oréal, and Kering, no less. In Frankfurt, sell-offs in industry (defense, energy, automotive) continued, weighing on the DAX.

In the US, the Nasdaq 100 fell 1%, unhelped by Netflix's 10% slide after mediocre quarterly results. As I mentioned yesterday, exuberance that is not always rational leads to wide swings. The results released yesterday evening after the US market closed confirm this: +18% for Medpace and -19% for Molina Healthcare, for example. But the figures that were most eagerly awaited were those of Tesla. The car manufacturer returned to sales growth in the third quarter, but at the expense of its results, which continue to fall. The operating margin fell to 5.8%, which is less than what Renault has just confirmed for this year (6.5%). This does not prevent investors from paying 206 times the 2026 results to buy a Tesla share, while they are only willing to pay 4.3 times Renault's 2026 results. It must be said that Elon Musk's job is not to sell cars but to keep alive the idea that in the future, Tesla may or may not sell cars, but that it doesn't really matter because the company will be something else, something bigger, probably involving the most advanced robots possible. Despite the automotive setbacks, this is the story that people are buying into. Well, not entirely, since Tesla's stock fell 3.8% after last night's after-hours trading.

While companies are publishing their results, global tensions remain high. On the Russian front, the White House is increasing pressure on Moscow. The United States has announced sanctions against the oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, while pushing India to stop buying Russian oil (rumor has it that New Delhi has complied). At the same time, the Trump administration is leaving open the possibility of granting Ukraine the right to use European long-range missiles to strike Russia. Oil prices have risen, particularly US light crude WTI, which has passed the symbolic threshold of $60 per barrel.

The standoff between China and the US has clearly resumed ahead of the meeting scheduled between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in a week's time. To ramp up the pressure, the White House has hinted that it is considering imposing restrictions on China's access to several critical software programs. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet with his Chinese counterparts at the end of the week, a sign that negotiations are continuing. In Beijing, Communist Party leaders are concluding their fourth plenum today (plenary sessions are meetings of the Communist Party's Central Committee). A statement is expected, although its content is uncertain.

On the macroeconomic agenda, the US budget impasse continues to prevent the release of official data, forcing the Fed to proceed in the dark ahead of its October 29 monetary policy decision. The situation is all the more critical as the US central bank can no longer rely on a series of statistics compiled by the independent provider ADP on employment and wages. The Wall Street Journal revealed that ADP had stopped transmitting this data in September, for reasons that remain unclear at this stage . Supporters of rate cuts believe that the lack of recent data will force the Fed to ease its policy in any case.

It will be a busy day for corporate earnings, especially since Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the week in this regard. Around 90 companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are expected to report, including Intel, T-Mobile US, Unilever, Thales, Dassault Systèmes, Roche, Blackstone, and Ford Motor.

Asia-Pacific is mostly down today. India (+0.7%) and Australia (stable) are doing rather well. Japan is consolidating heavily, down 1.4%, while South Korea is losing 0.8%. The declines are more moderate in Hong Kong (-0.2%) and Shanghai (-0.6%). Europe is expected to open slightly lower, but the numerous earnings releases are likely to lead to mixed openings depending on the performance of large caps.

On today's agenda: business confidence in France; in the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, new unemployment claims, and existing home sales, including GM existing home sales.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,122.42

: US$4,122.42 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.86

: US$64.86 United States 10 years : 3.97%

: 3.97% BITCOIN: US$109,900

