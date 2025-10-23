Investors have been busy in recent days questioning the most crowded bullish bets of the year, namely gold, AI-related stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It is difficult to be overly dramatic at this stage, as these three asset classes are still (very) much on the rise in 2025. But there is some concern given the speed of certain gains, the valuation levels reached, and doubts about the quality of the fundamentals behind the movement. Western indices fell yesterday, with a few exceptions such as London, where an unexpected stagnation in inflation boosted bets on rate cuts. In Paris, the hopes raised by last week's LVMH results were dashed by the figures from Hermès, L'Oréal, and Kering, no less. In Frankfurt, sell-offs in industry (defense, energy, automotive) continued, weighing on the DAX.
In the US, the Nasdaq 100 fell 1%, unhelped by Netflix's 10% slide after mediocre quarterly results. As I mentioned yesterday, exuberance that is not always rational leads to wide swings. The results released yesterday evening after the US market closed confirm this: +18% for Medpace and -19% for Molina Healthcare, for example. But the figures that were most eagerly awaited were those of Tesla. The car manufacturer returned to sales growth in the third quarter, but at the expense of its results, which continue to fall. The operating margin fell to 5.8%, which is less than what Renault has just confirmed for this year (6.5%). This does not prevent investors from paying 206 times the 2026 results to buy a Tesla share, while they are only willing to pay 4.3 times Renault's 2026 results. It must be said that Elon Musk's job is not to sell cars but to keep alive the idea that in the future, Tesla may or may not sell cars, but that it doesn't really matter because the company will be something else, something bigger, probably involving the most advanced robots possible. Despite the automotive setbacks, this is the story that people are buying into. Well, not entirely, since Tesla's stock fell 3.8% after last night's after-hours trading.
While companies are publishing their results, global tensions remain high. On the Russian front, the White House is increasing pressure on Moscow. The United States has announced sanctions against the oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, while pushing India to stop buying Russian oil (rumor has it that New Delhi has complied). At the same time, the Trump administration is leaving open the possibility of granting Ukraine the right to use European long-range missiles to strike Russia. Oil prices have risen, particularly US light crude WTI, which has passed the symbolic threshold of $60 per barrel.
The standoff between China and the US has clearly resumed ahead of the meeting scheduled between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in a week's time. To ramp up the pressure, the White House has hinted that it is considering imposing restrictions on China's access to several critical software programs. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet with his Chinese counterparts at the end of the week, a sign that negotiations are continuing. In Beijing, Communist Party leaders are concluding their fourth plenum today (plenary sessions are meetings of the Communist Party's Central Committee). A statement is expected, although its content is uncertain.
On the macroeconomic agenda, the US budget impasse continues to prevent the release of official data, forcing the Fed to proceed in the dark ahead of its October 29 monetary policy decision. The situation is all the more critical as the US central bank can no longer rely on a series of statistics compiled by the independent provider ADP on employment and wages. The Wall Street Journal revealed that ADP had stopped transmitting this data in September, for reasons that remain unclear at this stage . Supporters of rate cuts believe that the lack of recent data will force the Fed to ease its policy in any case.
It will be a busy day for corporate earnings, especially since Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the week in this regard. Around 90 companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are expected to report, including Intel, T-Mobile US, Unilever, Thales, Dassault Systèmes, Roche, Blackstone, and Ford Motor.
Asia-Pacific is mostly down today. India (+0.7%) and Australia (stable) are doing rather well. Japan is consolidating heavily, down 1.4%, while South Korea is losing 0.8%. The declines are more moderate in Hong Kong (-0.2%) and Shanghai (-0.6%). Europe is expected to open slightly lower, but the numerous earnings releases are likely to lead to mixed openings depending on the performance of large caps.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: business confidence in France; in the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, new unemployment claims, and existing home sales, including GM existing home sales. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.34
- Gold: US$4,122.42
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$64.86
- United States 10 years: 3.97%
- BITCOIN: US$109,900
- Savannah Energy PLC reported a pretax profit of $101.5 million and raised £11.3 million through a new share subscription.
- PensionBee Group saw a 32% revenue increase to £11.3 million and assets under administration grow to £7 billion.
- Legacy UK retracted its interest in acquiring Empresaria.
- MedPal AI PLC is expanding with a new automated distribution center in Swaffham, UK.
- Mila Resources experienced a widened pretax loss but intensified exploration activities at Yarrol.
- HTX crypto exchange is facing a lawsuit from the UK regulator for unlawful promotional activities.
- UNITE union members at BAE Systems factories in Lancashire initiated strike action.
- Unilever's India division saw a profit increase driven by demand for beauty and well-being products.
- Stora Enso reported strong financial results due to cost-cutting and appointed a new executive vice president.
- SEB's Q3 net profit declined due to lower interest rates, despite completing a share buyback program.
- Volvo Cars reported better-than-expected Q3 results with strong revenue and EBITDA growth.
- Swedbank exceeded expectations with strong net profit and net interest income in Q3.
- SAP's Q3 results exceeded expectations with significant cloud revenue growth.
- Telia's Q3 results slightly exceeded expectations, updating its guidance.
- Lonza Group confirmed its full-year guidance, highlighting strong Q3 performance.
- Saipem reported a 29% increase in core profit in Q3, driven by new contracts.
- Carrefour's Q3 sales growth decelerated in France and Brazil but remains committed to 2025 targets.
- South32 appointed Stephen Pearce as the new chairperson.
- Tesla reported record Q3 revenue driven by high EV sales, despite earnings below expectations.
- JERA acquired a shale gas asset in Louisiana for $1.5 billion.
- Citigroup appointed Jane Fraser as chair of the Board of Directors, alongside her CEO role.
- Southwest Airlines achieved record Q3 revenue, surpassing profit expectations.
- Lam Research's fiscal Q1 profit and revenue rose, driven by demand for semiconductor equipment.
- Tamboran Resources Corp initiated a public offering of 2.3 million shares at $21 per share.
- Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings exceeded expectations with strong performances in Singapore and Macau.
- Netflix fell 10% due to a $619 million tax settlement in Brazil.
- AT&T reported revenue growth despite a drop in mobility sales.
- Hochschild Mining Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 400 to GBX 390.
- London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 13200 to GBX 13790.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 100 to GBX 105.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.a.: JB Capital Markets S.V., S.A. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 4.70 to EUR 5.50.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc: Berenberg initiates a buy recommendation with a target price of GBX 250.
- Wh Smith Plc: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from GBP 13.10 to GBP 6.75.
- Barclays Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 435 to GBX 500.
- Quilter Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 200 to GBX 210.
- Softcat Plc: Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1400 to GBX 1450.
- Ninety One Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 1.90 to GBP 2.23.