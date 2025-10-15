US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that stockmarket fluctuations would not change the US trade strategy towards China. Speaking at the Invest in America forum, he said that Washington would not negotiate under market pressure, but only on the basis of its economic interests. These comments come as US indices experience sharp fluctuations due to tensions between the two superpowers, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's threat to increase tariffs on Chinese products.

The markets have alternated between falls and rebounds, depending on the White House's statements and reactions from Beijing, particularly on restrictions on rare earth exports and the suspension of US soybean purchases. In this context, Bessent strongly criticized an article in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that Xi Jinping was betting on American attrition, accusing the newspaper of echoing the rhetoric of the Chinese Communist Party.

Referring to the Trump administration's economic policy, the Treasury Secretary emphasized that the president "likes a high stockmarket" but attributes its strength to "good economic policies." He cited increased investment in infrastructure, technology, and artificial intelligence as drivers of a new cycle of productive investment. Despite the stockmarket turmoil, Bessent reaffirmed the United States' determination to maintain pressure on China to defend its long-term strategic interests.