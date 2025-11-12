After 42 days of bureaucratic paralysis, America's government looks set to reopen. The pending compromise to end the shutdown has cheered investors, who appear relieved that food inspections and airport security will no longer depend on volunteerism.

Markets have also taken comfort in the resilience of corporate America. The Dow has not only survived the political drama but closed at a record high. This morning, futures were in the green. AMD added to the cheer, forecasting data-centre chip sales of $100 billion within five years: a figure that suggests more confidence than modesty. Nvidia's stumble and CoreWeave's pessimism briefly dented enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks, but not for long.

The real economy, meanwhile, remains subdued. Private payroll data hint at a cooling labour market, and traders are already betting on another interest-rate cut in December. But there are some reports that the Fed, deprived of official data during the shutdown, is hesitating. There is much speculation about its intentions ahead of the central bank's last meeting of the year on 9 and 10 December. The market is still split, with two-thirds in favour of a rate cut and one-third in favour of maintaining the status quo (65.6% versus 34.4% this morning, according to the FedWatch tool).

Nevertheless, the Dow Jones, the Footsie, the TOPIX, the KOSPI, the STOXX Europe 600 all continue to wander into uncharted territory despite doubts about the strength of the materials that make up the AI bull rocket.

Yesterday saw two significant declines in the US AI sector, but they did not derail the upturn, with the S&P 500 retaining 0.2% of its gains, while the Dow Jones gained 1.2% (and set a new record). The Nasdaq 100 was nevertheless penalized (-0.3%) by the 3% decline in Nvidia and the 16% plunge in CoreWeave. Nvidia lost ground after Softbank exited its capital. The ubiquitous Japanese technology investment company took its profits. Not out of mistrust of AI, it promised, but to see if the grass is greener elsewhere in the sector. Softbank is recouping $5.8 billion in the deal. As for CoreWeave, the star of the AI cloud, I was surprised yesterday that its warning only caused a 6% drop in after-hours trading. The stock finally took a hit more in line with sector volatility: -16.3% at the end of the day.

The most surprising thing is that these two negative signals had little effect on the rest of the market. Some of the stocks bearing the AI label suffered, but there were still gains in the rest of the technology sector, particularly among the ‘veterans' Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. The sharp rise in the healthcare sector also helped, it must be said. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 1.3% after rising 1.4% the previous day. The result? A new record for the broad European index, at 580 points, despite the decline in the defence sector, which is the main driver of performance this year along with banks.

Records are very much in vogue on the markets at the moment. Let's put aside Wall Street's peaks for a moment to take a look at three other markets. First, London, where the Footsie broke new ground, closing at 9,899 points. The symbolic 10,000-point mark is just 1% away. The British market has gained 21% this year, helped by its mining companies (notably Fresnillo, a gold and silver specialist), its defence manufacturers, its financial institutions and its pharmaceutical star, AstraZeneca, which has entered the top 5 European capitalisations.

The second market on its way to record highs is Italy. Yesterday, the FTSE MIB smashed through the 44,000-point ceiling, bringing its 2025 gains to 30%. But this is not a peak. In fact, the Milan stock exchange sailed even higher during the internet bubble (nearly 49,000 points one evening in March 2000). Yesterday's level is nevertheless symbolic, as it is the first time that the FTSE MIB has exceeded its level of 18 May 2007, just before the subprime crisis, which was its peak over the last 25 years. The recipe for success in 2025? Many banking stocks are rising sharply, along with a few industrial stocks and some utility companies that are back in favor.

The third very hot market is South Korea. And here, it is truly astonishing: +71% for the KOSPI, the main local index, in 2025. So much so that the authorities no longer know what to do to cool the enthusiasm of local investors… while preparing favorable reforms. The Korean overheating is also linked to the excellent form of its conglomerates, notably Samsung Electronics, which was said to be out of the running in the AI race but whose share price has doubled this year.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, only Australia and mainland China lost some ground at the end of the day. Markets rose in Japan (+0.4%, with the TOPIX up more than 1% to a record high), Hong Kong (+0.7%), India (+0.8%) and South Korea (+1.1%). Leading indicators are also up in Europe.

On today's agenda: the harmonized CPI of the European Union and the CPI in Germany.

Dollar index : 99,502

: 99,502 Gold : $4,122

: $4,122 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $64.56 ( WTI ) $60.45

: $64.56 ( ) $60.45 United States 10 years : 4.08%

: 4.08% BITCOIN: $104,973

