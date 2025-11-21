The White House is preparing an executive order to centralize AI regulation at the federal level, according to a document obtained by CNBC. The text, supported by President Donald Trump, would push back against laws passed by certain states by launching lawsuits and tying access to federal funding. The goal is to avoid what the administration calls a "regulatory patchwork" that is harmful to the sector's development. The project notably contemplates creating an "AI Litigation Task Force" led by Attorney General Pam Bondi and a potential exclusion of affected states from the BEAD program, a $42bn initiative for high-speed Internet access.

The tech sector, particularly in California, sees this federal approach as protection against local constraints. Companies such as OpenAI or Andreessen Horowitz advocate for unified regulation, more favorable to innovation. Conversely, several lawmakers, including Democrat Alex Bores, denounce alignment of the White House with the interests of large corporations. The project could also include a legislative moratorium preventing states from regulating certain aspects of AI development, with no fixed duration, while leaving them jurisdiction over fraud, consumer protection, or IA-generated illicit content.

The proposal faces growing political opposition, including within the Republican Party. Figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Hakeem Jeffries reject any attempt to restrict states' rights to legislate. Senator Mark Warner, in favor of a national framework, argues that weakening local initiatives could paralyze Congress, as happened with social media. As federal legislative void persists, this executive order proposal symbolizes Washington's desire to reclaim control over a topic that has become central, but whose regulation remains highly contested.