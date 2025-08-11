The Trump administration will now require Nvidia and AMD to pay 15% of their revenues from sales of advanced chips to China. This unprecedented measure, inherited from an agreement reached under the Trump administration, now conditions the export of processors such as the H20, used for artificial intelligence.

Nvidia and AMD will have to pay 15% of their revenues from sales in China of advanced chips, such as the H20 used for AI, to the US government, according to an article in the Financial Times that has since been confirmed by two other sources. This measure, which the Wall Street Journal considers unusual to say least, is the result of an agreement reached with the Trump administration. It is a condition for the issuance of export licenses. In April, Washington suspended sales of H20 before authorizing them again last month. Nvidia hopes to resume deliveries quickly, while AMD has not commented.

A strategic tax at the heart of the US-China technology war

China is a key market for both companies: $17bn for Nvidia (13% of its sales) and $6.2bn for AMD (24% of its revenue) in their last financial years. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick justified the reauthorization by citing the need to negotiate an agreement on rare earths and the need to keep Chinese companies on US technology, even if limited. The most advanced chips remain banned from export.

The decision is divisive. For Geoff Gertz of the Center for New American Security, it lacks consistency: if the sale of H20s is a risk to national security, it should not take place. And if that is not the case, why impose a levy? Former advisor Alasdair Phillips-Robins sees it as a trade-off between national security and revenue for the Treasury.

The share of AI chips in the two groups' combined revenue is unknown, but to give an order of magnitude, 15% of $23.2bn, the combined annual revenue of AMD and Nvidia in China, represents $3.5bn.