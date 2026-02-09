Waters shares fell nearly 11% on Monday, after the company issued profit guidance below expectations for Q1 2026. The group is forecasts EPS of between $2.25 and $2.35, versus the $2.51 expected by analysts (LSEG), fuelling investor concerns about near-term performance.



This caution is partly explained by weak revenue from the biosciences and diagnostics business acquired last year from Becton Dickinson for $17.5bn. This strategic segment, intended to strengthen Waters' position in clinical applications, generated $766m in the quarter ended in late December, well below the $1.3bn anticipated. Becton Dickinson also posted an 8.3% y-o-y decline in this division, underscoring the operational challenges facing Waters.



Despite this short-term disappointment, the group maintained solid full-year guidance. It expects 5.3% growth in combined revenue and earnings of between $14.30 and $14.50 per share for fiscal 2026, slightly above the consensus ($14.32). The group's legacy business, focused on laboratory equipment for biopharmaceutical research, continues to perform, with fourth-quarter earnings of $4.53 per share, above expectations.



Analysts remain cautious, however: weakness in revenue from the acquired division could complicate the expected margin improvement and delay the anticipated synergies.