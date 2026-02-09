Waters shares fell nearly 11% on Monday, after the company issued profit guidance below expectations for Q1 2026. The group is forecasts EPS of between $2.25 and $2.35, versus the $2.51 expected by analysts (LSEG), fuelling investor concerns about near-term performance.
This caution is partly explained by weak revenue from the biosciences and diagnostics business acquired last year from Becton Dickinson for $17.5bn. This strategic segment, intended to strengthen Waters' position in clinical applications, generated $766m in the quarter ended in late December, well below the $1.3bn anticipated. Becton Dickinson also posted an 8.3% y-o-y decline in this division, underscoring the operational challenges facing Waters.
Despite this short-term disappointment, the group maintained solid full-year guidance. It expects 5.3% growth in combined revenue and earnings of between $14.30 and $14.50 per share for fiscal 2026, slightly above the consensus ($14.32). The group's legacy business, focused on laboratory equipment for biopharmaceutical research, continues to perform, with fourth-quarter earnings of $4.53 per share, above expectations.
Analysts remain cautious, however: weakness in revenue from the acquired division could complicate the expected margin improvement and delay the anticipated synergies.
Waters Corporation specializes in the conception, the manufacturing and the marketing of analytical instruments. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of instruments and analytical systems (62.3%): chromatographic analysis instruments (56% of net sales; instruments high performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry), chemistry consumables (30.6%; including columns chemical separation) and thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments (13.4%);
- services (37.7%): support services, training, etc.
Net sales are distributed by market between pharmaceutical (58.1%), industrial (30.7%), academic institutions and governmental agencies (11.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (31.6%), Americas (6.2%), China (13.4%), Japan (5.3%), Asia (14%) and Europe (29.5%).
