Watts Water delivered record results for Q2 25, underscoring exceptional operational efficiency and expanded margins, fueled by strategic pricing initiatives, increased sales volumes, and favorable currency movements. Targeted acquisitions enabled Watts Water to broaden its market presence and strengthen its existing product portfolio, positioning the company for continued growth and enhanced competitive advantage.

Published on 08/22/2025 at 04:21 am EDT - Modified on 08/22/2025 at 05:08 am EDT

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a leading American manufacturing company, founded in 1874, based in North Andover, Massachusetts. It specializes in the design and production of advanced solutions for controlling and improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of water use. The company is a reputed manufacturer of water valves, backflow preventers, pressure regulators, filtration systems, and heating solutions, serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The company operates through four principal product categories: first and foremost, Residential & commercial flow control and protection (61.3% Q2 25 revenue), Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) & gas (22.2%), Drainage & water re-use (11.8%), and Water quality (4.7%). Watts Water has four primary distribution channels: mainly wholesale (66.9% Q2 25 revenue), along with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) (10.2%), specialty (19.4%), and do-it-yourself (DIY) (3.5%).

Geographically, it is present in the Americas (77.4% Q2 25 revenue), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (17.3%), Middle East and Africa (5.3%).

Strong momentum in Q2 25

Watts Water released its Q2 25 results on August 7, 2025, posting record results, with revenue up by 7.8% y/y, reaching $643.7m, driven by favorable foreign exchange effects, marked by the strengthening of the euro against the US dollar and strong organic growth resulting from price realization across all regions and increased sales volume in the Americas, including pull-forward demand from customers anticipating tariff-related price increases.

EBIT rose by 21.3% y/y to $135.3m, with margins expanding by 265bp to 21.6%, driven by productivity, volume growth and positive price realizations. Net profit increased by 23% y/y to $100.9m, with EPS of $3, which increased by 23.4% y/y. In addition, the company declared quarterly dividends of $0.5 per share on August 4, 2025, payable on September 15, 2025, to Class A and Class B common stockholders.

Strategic expansion in water quality solutions

On June 13, 2025, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. acquired all the assets of Freije Treatment Systems, Inc., also known as “EasyWater” in an all-cash transaction. EasyWater, which is based in Fishers, Indiana, specializes in residential and commercial water treatment solutions, specifically in filtration and conditioning technologies which align with Watts Water’ existing water quality portfolio.

This acquisition is expected to boost Watts Water’ water quality segment, expanding customer base and enhancing recurring revenue opportunities through aftermarket and replacement solutions. Leveraging EasyWater’s capabilities would enable Watts Water accelerate innovation in water treatment technologies and enhance its presence in North American markets. The deal aligns with the company’s strategy of pursuing targeted acquisitions to drive portfolio diversification, improve margins, and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Strong long-term growth trajectory

Watts Water reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 7.6% to reach $2.3bn, driven by incremental prices across all segments and favorable impact of acquisitions. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 15.4% to $398m, with margins expanding by 334bp to 17.7%, driven by favorable price, product mix, and cost savings from productivity and restructuring initiatives. Net income increased at a CAGR of 20.7%, with margins expanding by 377bp to 12.9%, reaching $291m.

A steady growth in net income led to an increase in FCF, from $160m in FY 21 to $303m in FY 24, boosted by robust increase in cash and cash equivalent, rising from $242m to $387m and doubled cash inflows from operations, reaching $361m from $181m. Consequently, Watts Water’ gearing improved from 1.7x to 1.5x.

In comparison, Mueller Water Products, Inc., a local peer, reported a loweer revenue CAGR of 5.8%, reaching $1.3bn over FY 21-24. EBIT rose at a higher CAGR of 13% to $210m, with margins witnessing an expansion from 13.4% to 16%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 18.1% to $116m.

Analysts’ confidence and valuation

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 45.9%. In comparison, Mueller Water’s delivered lower returns of 26.4% over the same period.

Watts Water is currently trading at a P/E of 28.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $9.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 23.2x and Mueller Water’s P/E of 21.4x. In addition, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 20.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $439.3m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.6x and Mueller Water (15.1x).

Watts Water is somewhat cautiously monitored by nine analysts; one has a ‘Buy’ rating, with the other eight having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $272.8. However, given that the stock is currently trading close to this target price, any near-term dip could provide investors with a buy opportunity.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 4.1%, reaching $2.5bn and EBIT CAGR of 8.1% over FY 24-27, reaching $505.2m, with a margin of 19.9%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 9.4%, reaching $381.5m, with EPS expected to increase to $11.4 in FY 27 from $8.7 in FY 21. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 12.2% over FY 24-27, with a net profit CAGR of 35.6% for Mueller Water over FY 24-26.

Overall, Watts Water has consistently demonstrated robust performance, highlighted by record results, significant margin expansion, and disciplined operational efficiency. The company’s strategic focus on pricing initiatives, productivity enhancements, and selective acquisitions, most notably its entry into water quality solutions through targeted deals, has strengthened its market positioning and broadened its growth potential.

However, Watts Water faces risks such as margin pressure due to tariffs, economic slowdown, especially in Europe, and volatility from foreign exchange rates. In addition, operational risks like supply chain timing issues and cybersecurity threats could significantly impact growth and profitability.