Wavestone abandons 15% margin target for 2027/28

The consulting group reported consolidated revenue of 954.3 MEUR for the fiscal year ended March, up 1% year-on-year. This growth also stood at 1% on an organic basis, excluding the contribution of Wivoo, consolidated since June 1, 2025, and adjusted for negative currency effects.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/03/2026 at 12:25 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Recurring operating income reached 119.9 MEUR, a 1% increase, resulting in a stable recurring operating margin of 12.6%. This performance includes an 8.2 MEUR charge related to share-based payments granted to employees, compared with 7.2 MEUR a year earlier.



Net income grew faster than business activity, rising 8% to 82.1 MEUR. Consequently, the net margin improved to 8.6%, up from 8.0% in the previous fiscal year.



For the 2026/27 fiscal year, Wavestone is targeting low single-digit organic growth and a recurring operating margin of approximately 13%.



The group noted, however, that the improvement in market conditions in Europe remains very gradual. Clients remain cautious in their investment decisions, and the situation in the Middle East is reinforcing a wait-and-see approach among some of them.



In this context, Wavestone intends to continue improving its profitability through better execution quality and the acceleration of its transformation.



Furthermore, the firm indicated that it is no longer in a position to confirm its target of a 15% recurring operating margin by the 2027/28 fiscal year. Given the gradual market recovery and the delay in performance improvements, its new medium-term objectives will now be those defined under the 'Lead the Shift' strategic plan.