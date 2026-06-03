The consulting group reported consolidated revenue of 954.3 MEUR for the fiscal year ended March, up 1% year-on-year. This growth also stood at 1% on an organic basis, excluding the contribution of Wivoo, consolidated since June 1, 2025, and adjusted for negative currency effects.
Recurring operating income reached 119.9 MEUR, a 1% increase, resulting in a stable recurring operating margin of 12.6%. This performance includes an 8.2 MEUR charge related to share-based payments granted to employees, compared with 7.2 MEUR a year earlier.
Net income grew faster than business activity, rising 8% to 82.1 MEUR. Consequently, the net margin improved to 8.6%, up from 8.0% in the previous fiscal year.
For the 2026/27 fiscal year, Wavestone is targeting low single-digit organic growth and a recurring operating margin of approximately 13%.
The group noted, however, that the improvement in market conditions in Europe remains very gradual. Clients remain cautious in their investment decisions, and the situation in the Middle East is reinforcing a wait-and-see approach among some of them.
In this context, Wavestone intends to continue improving its profitability through better execution quality and the acceleration of its transformation.
Furthermore, the firm indicated that it is no longer in a position to confirm its target of a 15% recurring operating margin by the 2027/28 fiscal year. Given the gradual market recovery and the delay in performance improvements, its new medium-term objectives will now be those defined under the 'Lead the Shift' strategic plan.
Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.
Drawing on more than 6,000 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.
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