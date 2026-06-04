Wavestone: Cash generation offsets cautious outlook

The consulting group is up 1.41% in mid-afternoon trading following the release of its 2025-2026 fiscal year results.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/04/2026 at 10:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Wavestone reported consolidated revenue of 954.3 million euros for the fiscal year ended March, up 1% year-on-year. Organic growth also stood at 1%, excluding the contribution of Wivoo, consolidated since June 1, 2025, and after neutralizing unfavorable currency effects.



Recurring operating income rose by 1% to 119.9 million euros, resulting in a stable recurring operating margin of 12.6%.



This performance includes an 8.2 million euro charge related to employee share ownership plans, compared with 7.2 million euros a year earlier.



Net income increased by 8% to 82.1 million euros, outperforming revenue growth. Consequently, the net margin reached 8.6%, compared with 8.0% in the previous fiscal year.



In a note published following the results, Kepler Cheuvreux considers the release to be broadly in line with expectations. The broker particularly highlights strong cash generation as the main positive surprise of the year, with operating cash flow exceeding forecasts and a net cash position, whereas the consensus was still expecting net debt.



For the 2026/2027 fiscal year, the group is targeting low single-digit organic growth and a recurring operating margin of approximately 13%.



However, these targets appear more cautious than market expectations. According to Kepler Cheuvreux, they primarily reflect a more gradual recovery in demand than anticipated, despite continued favorable momentum in activities related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the cloud.



For its part, Wavestone emphasizes that the improvement in the European market environment remains progressive. Clients continue to exercise caution in their investment decisions, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are fueling a wait-and-see attitude among some of them. In this context, the firm intends to continue improving its profitability by focusing on better operational execution and accelerating its transformation.



Furthermore, the group indicated that it was no longer in a position to confirm its recurring operating margin target of 15% by 2027/2028. Given the slower-than-expected pace of market recovery and the delay in improving its performance, its new medium-term objectives will now be defined within the framework of the 'Lead the Shift' strategic plan.