At the end of the first nine months of the 2025/26 fiscal year, the company posted consolidated revenue of €705 million, up 1% compared to the same period a year earlier.
AI-related projects continue to show strong momentum. Wavestone confirms its aim for robust growth in its AI business in 2025/26, which is expected to account for at least 14% of total revenue, compared to 8% in the previous fiscal year.

The group maintains its target of positive organic growth for the 2025/26 fiscal year. The firm is also forecasting a recurring annual operating margin close to 13%, at constant exchange rates and excluding new acquisitions.

The publication of fourth-quarter 2025/26 revenue is scheduled for April 30.