Wavestone Confirms Its 2025-2026 Financial Targets

In the third quarter of its 2025/26 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2025), the consulting group's consolidated revenue reached €247.1 million, an increase of 3% compared to the third quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

At the end of the first nine months of the 2025/26 fiscal year, the company posted consolidated revenue of €705 million, up 1% compared to the same period a year earlier.

AI-related projects continue to show strong momentum. Wavestone confirms its aim for robust growth in its AI business in 2025/26, which is expected to account for at least 14% of total revenue, compared to 8% in the previous fiscal year.



The group maintains its target of positive organic growth for the 2025/26 fiscal year. The firm is also forecasting a recurring annual operating margin close to 13%, at constant exchange rates and excluding new acquisitions.



The publication of fourth-quarter 2025/26 revenue is scheduled for April 30.