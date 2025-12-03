Wavestone has announced a 12% increase in net profit, reaching EUR30.4 million for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year. The consulting firm also reported a recurring operating profit up by 1% to EUR47.1 million, representing a margin of 10.3%, compared to 10.1% a year earlier.

Revenue remained stable at EUR458.1 million, a slight decrease of 0.5% at constant scope and exchange rates. The company noted that the market environment was "difficult in almost all of Wavestone's geographies, with the exception of North America."

"Overall demand remained weak, as clients maintained a cautious approach to implementing their investment plans amid significant geopolitical uncertainty," the consultancy explained.

While Wavestone believes that demand has begun to recover since the start of its third quarter, the firm cautions that visibility remains limited, and "it is still too early to determine whether this positive trend will continue into the fourth quarter of 2025-26."

Regarding its annual targets, Wavestone reaffirmed its aim for positive organic growth and a recurring operating margin of around 13%. These objectives are stated at constant exchange rates and exclude any new acquisitions.