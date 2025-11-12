Waymo,Alphabet's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has announced the rollout of its first paid highway rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Previously confined to urban streets, Waymo's robotaxis can now use major highways if the route is more efficient. This breakthrough is the result of more than ten years of development, including public testing, closed circuits, and complex simulations.

Driving at high speeds in fully autonomous mode has required meticulous validation. Waymo tested situations such as merging onto expressways, motorcycles in traffic and responses to vehicle rollovers. A partnership with local authorities and the addition of charging infrastructure made this launch possible. The fleet generally travels at 65 mph (105 km/h), but may slightly exceed this limit for safety reasons, the company says.

Waymo's expansion also continues geographically. Its service area in the San Francisco Bay Area now covers 260 square miles, including San Jose and Mineta International Airport. After Phoenix, this is its second airport hub. Expansion plans include Miami, San Diego, and Washington, D.C., by 2026, while testing is underway in New York, Tokyo, and London. Unlike Tesla, which continues to offer a chauffeur service, Waymo is positioning itself as the leader in the truly autonomous taxi market.