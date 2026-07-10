WE.Connect boosts revenue by a third thanks to acquisitions

WE.Connect said it generated first-half 2026 revenue of €234.4m, up 34% year over year, thanks to the contribution from Ezratis France and Ezratis Iberia, integrated into the group since August 2025, as well as the continued momentum of its legacy businesses.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose 3.5% to €180.95m, a performance the company called "particularly satisfactory in a tight market environment, shaped by a complex geopolitical backdrop and strains in certain categories of IT products due to higher component prices".



The high-tech accessories specialist added that its brands are also continuing to expand, with their revenue up 6.1% versus the first half of 2025, confirming their ability to steadily gain market share.



Building on the results posted in the first half, the growth of its core business and the gradual ramp-up of synergies from recent acquisitions, WE.Connect reaffirmed its target of delivering annual revenue above €500m in 2026.