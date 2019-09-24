we45 : Announces the Release of Orchestron v5 with Advanced Correlation and OAugment

we45, creator of the Orchestron platform, today announced the release of Orchestron v5. Orchestron, a vulnerability correlation & management platform, gets a new update intended to improve its correlation capacity. The platform in its newest form will be able to correlate security flaws from tool results even in the absence of tangible metrics like CWE ids. “We wanted to achieve a more sophisticated correlation capability. To be able to correlate vulnerability data even when security tools don’t provide complete vulnerability information” said Abhay Bhargav, CEO of we45 and Chief Architect of Orchestron. “I believe this update, only made possible with ORL, makes Orchestron the most advanced vulnerability management platform.”

At the core of this update is Orchestron Risk Language (ORL) the extensive library of vulnerability data that is central to Orchestron’s advanced correlation capabilities. This library provides vulnerability data often missing from security tool results, which is necessary for automated correlation and efficient remediation.

Additionally, Orchestron now seamlessly integrates with commonly used SAST, SCA, DAST & IAST platforms. The new additions to this list include HDIV, Checkmarx and Snyk.

With this release, we45 also announced the introduction of OAugment, a solutions framework on top of Orchestron to meet market needs. Bharat Kishore, Head of Client Services, Orchestron explained, "Different teams work differently, workflows vary across organisations, which is why we plan on offering a solutions framework in conjunction with Orchestron that is tailor made for a specific organisation. That is our vision behind OAugment-to deliver holistic value.”

About Orchestron (www.orchestron.io) - Orchestron is an Application Vulnerability Correlation and Test Orchestration platform, that allows engineering and security teams to effectively manage security vulnerabilities. Designed and built by a team of application security experts at we45, Orchestron aims at maximising the impact of security testing within product releases.

About we45 (www.we45.com) - we45 is a recognised world leader in application security. Our Application Security Assessment & Automation solutions help product and security engineering teams in building a scalable and secure software development ecosystem. Our hands-on training programs are a regular feature at marquee application security conferences across the world.

