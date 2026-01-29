DXY is at multi-year lows, but bitcoin's usual inverse response is breaking down amid volatility, tight credit, and rising bond yields.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues its slide, down more than 11% y-o-y. The index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, fell to 95.55 on Tuesday, its lowest level since February 2022.

Historically, periods of sustained dollar weakness have coincided with strong bitcoin performance. If the dollar continues to depreciate, the key question for 2026 is whether this relationship will reassert itself or whether other forces will constrain bitcoin’s upside.

DXY and BTC: an inverse link

Bitcoin and the DXY typically move in opposite directions. When the dollar strengthens, risk-sensitive assets such as bitcoin tend to lose appeal to investors. When the dollar weakens, bitcoin benefits not only as a speculative play but also as an alternative monetary system. Fiat currencies are designed to lose purchasing power over time in order to stimulate economic activity. Bitcoin, by contrast, has a fixed supply and no discretionary issuer. That makes it attractive as a hedge against currency debasement during periods of dollar weakness.

Past price action supports this framework. In late 2017, the DXY fell to 91.3, while bitcoin surged from roughly $1,000 to nearly $19,118, its first global speculative mania. In late 2020, pandemic uncertainty pushed the dollar as low as 89.5, while bitcoin rallied roughly 480%, eventually peaking near $63,360.

The inverse relationship flipped in 2022. As the Federal Reserve tightened aggressively, the dollar climbed toward multi-decade highs around 114. Bitcoin entered a year-long bear market.

For most of 2024, BTC and DXY moved in the same direction. The divergence only reappeared in March 2025, when the dollar dropped sharply following market reactions to newly elected President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda. Both bitcoin and gold initially rallied. Since then, however, their paths have diverged. Gold remains near record highs around $5,276 per ounce, while Bitcoin suffered a sharp correction last October.





Reflation narrative takes shape

As The Financial Times reports, investors increasingly expect the Trump administration to run the US economy “hot” ahead of midterm elections. Equity strength and a weaker dollar reflect expectations of faster growth and rising inflation.

Fund managers cited a mix of tax cuts, deregulation, and political pressure for lower interest rates as factors likely to add fuel to the economy ahead of November’s congressional elections. Some analysts also expect further dollar weakness, driven by concerns over US fiscal sustainability, rising debt levels, and perceived pressure on the Federal Reserve’s independence.

For Andre Dragosch, head of research at Bitwise Europe, the combination of a weakening dollar, surging metals, and looser financial conditions fits a textbook reflation setup. In that context, he argues bitcoin is “ridiculously undervalued.”

Indeed, if dollar weakness reflects rising liquidity and stronger growth expectations, Bitcoin should benefit alongside other scarce or hard assets. Yet so far, it has not — a disconnect that has become a central debate among investors.

Will bitcoin react to falling DXY?

Some traditional crypto analysts argue that bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle still dominates all other forces. In that view, if 2026 is “supposed” to be a bear market on paper, it will be one regardless of macroeconomic conditions.

More technology-focused analysts point to unresolved risks around quantum computing. Until those threats are credibly addressed, they argue, bitcoin cannot fully function as a long-term safe asset.

Others, with a more TradFi-oriented lens, see the explanation in market structure. Bitcoin is now deeply integrated into global macro trading through ETFs, futures, and options. That integration makes it more sensitive to systematic de-risking. In periods of stress, professional traders tend to reduce exposure mechanically, independent of conviction. Gold does not face the same reflexive dynamics, as it is far less exposed to leveraged derivatives markets where positioning can be rapidly compressed when volatility spikes.

Add elevated volatility, relatively tight credit conditions, and rising long-term bond yields in both the US and Japan, and bitcoin’s outlook becomes far less straightforward than a simple inverse correlation with the DXY. Bitcoin is no longer trading the dollar alone.