Wedbush raises target price for IBM stock

Wedbush reiterates its "outperform" rating on IBM shares, while raising its target price for them from $320 to $350, citing greater confidence in the group's ability to "sustain profitable growth across both new and existing vertical markets, as fears surrounding the SaaS crisis have now dissipated."

"IBM remains a primary beneficiary of the global surge in investment toward AI infrastructure development. The company is seeking to expand its global footprint by leveraging its open and scalable architecture to innovate rapidly and meet the rising demand for hybrid cloud and AI," the broker notes.



While IBM's quantum strategy aims to maintain its leadership in providing quantum computing infrastructure by offering the execution environment for quantum capabilities, Wedbush believes that IBM's positioning at the forefront of AI and quantum is undervalued.