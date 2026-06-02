Wedbush reiterates its "outperform" rating on IBM shares, while raising its target price for them from $320 to $350, citing greater confidence in the group's ability to "sustain profitable growth across both new and existing vertical markets, as fears surrounding the SaaS crisis have now dissipated."
"IBM remains a primary beneficiary of the global surge in investment toward AI infrastructure development. The company is seeking to expand its global footprint by leveraging its open and scalable architecture to innovate rapidly and meet the rising demand for hybrid cloud and AI," the broker notes.
While IBM's quantum strategy aims to maintain its leadership in providing quantum computing infrastructure by offering the execution environment for quantum capabilities, Wedbush believes that IBM's positioning at the forefront of AI and quantum is undervalued.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
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