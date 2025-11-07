🎯 Six news stories of the week



The financial capital has elected a socialist

Donald Trump has a new arch-enemy: Zohran Mamdani, 34, a self-proclaimed socialist, was elected mayor of New York this week. After a campaign focused on the cost of living, he won the election with 50.4% of votes. Meanwhile, Wall Street is playing the appeasement card, promising to work with him, even though he said during his campaign that he was in favor of tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.

The longest shutdown in history

The clock keeps ticking. This week, the 35-day record set in 2019 was broken, making the current shutdown the longest in history. With 750,000 civil servants on forced leave, flights canceled at airports, and food aid programs only partially funded, the effects are becoming more tangible every day in the lives of Americans.

See you in December for the Bank of England

On Thursday, the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged. However, it was a close vote, with five governors voting to maintain the status quo and four voting to lower rates. But Andrew Bailey's comments suggest a cut in December. Between now and then, slowing inflation and the presentation of the 2026 budget at the end of November should provide the Bank of England with a little more certainty.

Tariffs in the Supreme Court

On Wednesday, Supreme Court justices held a hearing to examine the legality of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). It is this 1977 law that the US president has used for most of his tariffs. The decision, which is expected in the first quarter of 2026, will be key. Both for Donald Trump's economic policy and for the extent of his power.

$1 trillion for Musk?

Tesla shareholders approved Elon Musk's compensation package this week. This compensation is conditional on the achievement of ambitious targets, which would make Musk the first "trillionaire" in history. These targets include the delivery of 20 million vehicles over the next ten years, the launch of one million robotaxis, and the achievement of an $8.5 trillion valuation for Tesla.

A turning point for the US job market?

With no public data available due to the government shutdown, investors are turning to private surveys to gauge the health of the US economy. This week, a survey conducted by Challenger reported more than 150,000 layoffs in October. This is the worst October since 2003, reinforcing fears of a slowdown in the US labor market.

Best of the rest

Interest rates have always been a constant backdrop to the stock markets. Long before the era of social media and rolling news, central bankers already played a central role in the economic game. Paul Volcker in the late 1970s, Alan Greenspan, then Ben Bernanke in 2008, and now Jerome Powell: all have shaped the environment in which investors operate. Their influence is such that in the United States, the market has become accustomed to the idea of a "Fed put," the implicit safety net provided by the central bank—for better or for worse. But why do interest rates have such an impact on the stock markets?

Interview of the week

With macroeconomic indicators partially unavailable due to the US government shutdown, investors must contend with high valuations in AI, the risk of a correction, and growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly over strategic metals. What's more, the specter of inflation continues to cast a shadow. In this shifting environment, Pictet AM outlines a new economic cycle rich in opportunities.