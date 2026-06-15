Monday, June 15, 2026

Europe

Aéroports de Paris : Monthly Traffic
Poxel : Earnings

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Europe

MedinCell S.A. : Earnings
Vente-Unique.com : Earnings
Orsted A/S : Earnings

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

US & Canada

Progressive Corporation : Earnings
Jabil Inc. : Earnings

Europe

VINCI : Monthly Traffic

Thursday, June 18, 2026

US & Canada

Kroger Co. (The) : Earnings

Europe

Accenture plc : Earnings
Tesco PLC : Trading Update

This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and is updated regularly. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com