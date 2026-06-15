Monday, June 15, 2026
Europe
Aéroports de Paris : Monthly Traffic
Poxel : Earnings
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Europe
MedinCell S.A. : Earnings
Vente-Unique.com : Earnings
Orsted A/S : Earnings
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
US & Canada
Progressive Corporation : Earnings
Jabil Inc. : Earnings
Europe
VINCI : Monthly Traffic
Thursday, June 18, 2026
US & Canada
Kroger Co. (The) : Earnings
Europe
Accenture plc : Earnings
Tesco PLC : Trading Update
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and is updated regularly. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com