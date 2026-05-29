Weekly Earnings Calendar: Broadcom, Inditex and CrowdStrike in the Spotlight
Welcome to the corporate earnings calendar for the week of June 1 to 5, 2026. Key highlights this week include financial results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, Inditex, Broadcom, Costco, CrowdStrike, Veeva Systems and Getlink. It's a busy week for financial news that investors won't want to miss!
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its preparation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur. We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com
Broadcom Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and selling analog components and sub-systems, with mixed and optoelectronic signals. The group's products include power amplifiers, radio-frequency filters, encoders, optocouplers, fiber-optic transmitters and receivers, etc.
Net sales break down by market between semiconductors (57.7%) and infrastructures (42.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (29.6%), Asia/Pacific (56.2%), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (14.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.