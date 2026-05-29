Monday, June 1, 2026

US & Canada

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Earnings

Europe

Catana Group: Earnings

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

US & Canada

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Earnings

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

US & Canada

Broadcom Inc.: Earnings
Costco Wholesale Corporation: Trading update
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.: Earnings
Veeva Systems Inc.: Earnings

Europe

INDITEX: Earnings
Medtronic plc: Earnings
Wavestone: Earnings
ABEO SA: Earnings

Thursday, June 4, 2026

US & Canada

Ciena Corporation: Earnings
Fastenal Company: Trading update

Europe

OPAP: Earnings

Friday, June 5, 2026

Europe

Getlink SE: Earnings

This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its preparation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com