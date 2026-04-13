Monday, April 13, 2026

US & Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Earnings
Fastenal Company: Trading update
Fastenal Company: Earnings

Europe:

Traton SE: Trading update
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.: Trading update
Wise plc: Trading update

LVMH: Trading update

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

US & Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Earnings
Johnson & Johnson: Earnings
Wells Fargo & Company: Earnings
Citigroup Inc.: Earnings
BlackRock, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Givaudan SA: Trading update
Sika AG: Trading update

Kering: Trading update

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

US & Canada

Bank of America Corporation: Earnings
Morgan Stanley: Earnings
Progressive Corporation: Earnings
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.: Earnings
M&T Bank Corporation: Earnings

Europe:

Hermès International: Trading update

ASML Holding N.V.: Earnings
Antofagasta plc: Production report
Tryg A/S: Earnings
Helvetia Baloise Holding AG: Earnings

Thursday, April 16, 2026

US & Canada

Netflix, Inc.: Earnings
PepsiCo, Inc.: Earnings
Abbott Laboratories: Earnings
Charles Schwab: Earnings
ProLogis, Inc.: Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Earnings
US Bancorp: Earnings
Marsh & McLennan Companies: Earnings
The Travelers Companies, inc.: Earnings
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Tesco PLC: Earnings
Aker BP ASA: Trading update
VAT Group AG: Trading update
Rentokil Initial plc: Trading update

Friday, April 17, 2026

US & Canada

Truist Financial Corporation: Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp: Earnings
State Street Corporation: Earnings

Europe

ERICSSON: Earnings

This financial calendar has been compiled with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its preparation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore advise you to systematically verify all information with official sources before making any investment decisions. Should you identify an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com