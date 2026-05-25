Welcome to the corporate earnings calendar for the week of May 25 to 29, 2026. Key highlights this week include reports from Salesforce, AutoZone, Costco, Dell Technologies, Royal Bank of Canada, and Snowflake. Stay informed on the performance of leading global companies!

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

US & Canada

AutoZone, Inc.: Earnings release

Zscaler, Inc.: Earnings release

Europe

Orsted A/S: Earnings release

Inventiva: Trading update

Dékuple: Trading update

MaaT Pharma: Trading update

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

US & Canada

Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Earnings release

Salesforce, Inc.: Earnings release

Bank of Montreal: Earnings release

The Bank of Nova Scotia: Earnings release

Synopsys, Inc.: Earnings release

National Bank of Canada: Earnings release

Snowflake Inc.: Earnings release

HEICO Corporation: Earnings release

Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Earnings release

Everpure, Inc.: Earnings release

Europe

PDD Holdings Inc.: Earnings release

Soitec: Earnings release

Thursday, May 28, 2026

US & Canada

Costco Wholesale Corporation: Earnings release

Royal Bank of Canada: Earnings release

The Toronto-Dominion Bank: Earnings release

Dell Technologies Inc.: Earnings release

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Earnings release

Autodesk, Inc.: Earnings release

MongoDB, Inc.: Earnings release

Europe

ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna: Earnings release

SSE plc: Earnings release

Derichebourg: Earnings release

Pierre & Vacances: Earnings release

ABIONYX Pharma SA: Trading update

NETGEM: Earnings release

Friday, May 29, 2026

Europe

Laurent-Perrier: Earnings release

Rest of the World

Lord's Mark Industries Limited: Earnings release

This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the attention paid to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com