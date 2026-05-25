Tuesday, May 26, 2026
US & Canada
AutoZone, Inc.: Earnings release
Zscaler, Inc.: Earnings release
Europe
Orsted A/S: Earnings release
Inventiva: Trading update
Dékuple: Trading update
MaaT Pharma: Trading update
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
US & Canada
Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Earnings release
Salesforce, Inc.: Earnings release
Bank of Montreal: Earnings release
The Bank of Nova Scotia: Earnings release
Synopsys, Inc.: Earnings release
National Bank of Canada: Earnings release
Snowflake Inc.: Earnings release
HEICO Corporation: Earnings release
Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Earnings release
Everpure, Inc.: Earnings release
Europe
PDD Holdings Inc.: Earnings release
Soitec: Earnings release
Thursday, May 28, 2026
US & Canada
Costco Wholesale Corporation: Earnings release
Royal Bank of Canada: Earnings release
The Toronto-Dominion Bank: Earnings release
Dell Technologies Inc.: Earnings release
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Earnings release
Autodesk, Inc.: Earnings release
MongoDB, Inc.: Earnings release
Europe
ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna: Earnings release
SSE plc: Earnings release
Derichebourg: Earnings release
Pierre & Vacances: Earnings release
ABIONYX Pharma SA: Trading update
NETGEM: Earnings release
Friday, May 29, 2026
Europe
Laurent-Perrier: Earnings release
Rest of the World
Lord's Mark Industries Limited: Earnings release
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the attention paid to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com