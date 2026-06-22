Monday, June 22, 2026
USA & Canada
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. : Earnings release
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Europe
ICON Public Limited Company : Earnings release
Bunzl plc : Trading update
Prismaflex International : Earnings release
USA & Canada
FedEx Corporation : Earnings release
Carnival Corporation Ltd. : Earnings release
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. : Earnings release
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Europe:
Bunzl plc : Operating results
USA & Canada
Micron Technology, Inc. : Earnings release
Paychex, Inc. : Earnings release
Thursday, June 25, 2026
Europe
Hennes & Mauritz AB : Earnings release
Wise Group plc : Earnings release
OVH Groupe : Trading update
This financial calendar is prepared with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur. We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to editorial@marketscreener.com