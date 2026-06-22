Welcome to the corporate earnings calendar for the week of June 22 to 26, 2026. Key announcements this week include FedEx, Paychex, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Carnival Corporation, Bunzl plc, and Hennes & Mauritz, but all eyes will be on AI standout Micron.

Monday, June 22, 2026

USA & Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. : Earnings release

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Europe

ICON Public Limited Company : Earnings release

Bunzl plc : Trading update

Prismaflex International : Earnings release

USA & Canada

FedEx Corporation : Earnings release

Carnival Corporation Ltd. : Earnings release

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. : Earnings release

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Europe:

Bunzl plc : Operating results

USA & Canada

Micron Technology, Inc. : Earnings release

Paychex, Inc. : Earnings release





Thursday, June 25, 2026

Europe

Hennes & Mauritz AB : Earnings release

Wise Group plc : Earnings release

OVH Groupe : Trading update

This financial calendar is prepared with the utmost care using reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur. We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to editorial@marketscreener.com